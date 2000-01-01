Choice: A Publishing Unit of ACRL
Choice is a publishing unit of ACRL dedicated to providing the academic library community with the tools and services it needs, through a variety of resources including Choice magazine and the Choice Reviews database. Founded in 1964, Choice now reaches more than 18,000 librarians, faculty, and key decision makers connecting the three principal groups of the academic library market: librarians, patrons, and content providers. Click here for the latest information on all of Choice's products, services, and initiatives.
Editorial Board
Peggy Seiden, Swarthmore College, Chair
Cindi Blyberg, Springshare
Zoe Fisher, Pierce College
Amanda L. Folk, University of Pittsburgh at Greenburg
Diane Klare, Wesleyan University
Jennifer A. Maddox Abbott, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Lutishoor Salisbury, University of Arkansas
Clay Williams, Hunter College of the City University of New York
Board Liaison: Ann Campion Riley, University of Missouri
Ex Officio
Jennie Burroughs, ACRL Publications Coordinating Committee
Mary Ellen Davis, Executive Director, ACRL mdavis@ala.org
Mark Cummings, Editor & Publisher, Choice mcummings@ala-choice.org